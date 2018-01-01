JDT announced signing of Akhyar Rashid

After a sustained period of contract wrangling, Akhyar will start a new lease of life with Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim starting 2019.

The 2018 Super League champions made the big reveal today, ending speculation as to which club the precocious Akhyar will join after buying out his contract with Kedah. Football Association Malaysia (FAM) decided that whoever signs Akhyar will have to pay Kedah RM75,000 for the work done in his development and JDT are willingly topping up the value.

The club's Sporting Director, Martin Prest revealed in his statement that JDT have signed Akhyar to a 4-year contract with a RM12,000,000 release clause slapped on the player. On top of that, JDT will be adding RM25,000 to the RM75,000 that FAM decided upon.

It brings to a close a mini saga that have embroiled between Kedah and the player after the former was reluctant to allow their most prized asset to leave on the cheap. In order to force the move out of Kedah, Akhyar sought to buy out his own contract by paying Kedah Football Association RM210,000.

Akhyar burst onto the scene in 2017 after some sparkling performances for the Malaysia Under-19 squad under the care of Bojan Hodak. He was then a big part of the team that won the silver medal at the 2017 SEA Games and went on to establish himself as part of the Under-23 squad as well as the full senior side.

At JDT, Akhyar will now have the opportunity to feature in the AFC Champions League as well as learn to cope with the huge pressure of needing to be Super League champions year in year out.

A dribbler equipped to play on either flanks, there will be big competitions for Akhyar at his new club. Safawi Rasid and Gonzalo Cabrera are the preferred choice at the moment for Luciano Figueroa and Benjamin Mora but Akhyar will have his fair chance of usurping eitheri player.

