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Al-Riyadh were the biggest beneficiaries of the postponed matches played in the Jawy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League) during the current international break, moving close to the throne held by the Jeddah giants.

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Three postponed matches from the fifth and sixth rounds took place on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, 15, 18 and 19 November, during the current international break.

Al-Riyadh threaten the Jeddah giants' throne

Last Sunday, 15 November, got things going, with Al-Riyadh hosting Neom at their reserve ground in the Saudi capital in a postponed sixth-round fixture.

Al-Riyadh flew out of the blocks. In-form striker Battal Al-Harthi put them ahead in the eighth minute.

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Neom hit back in the 22nd minute, when Anas Al-Ahmadi levelled.

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The capital side restored their lead before the break, with Al-Baraa Bouzhar scoring their second goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

Neom pushed for an equaliser after the interval, but Al-Riyadh shut up shop impressively and held on for all three points.

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The win lifted Al-Riyadh into the top four of the Saudi Under-21 League. They climbed to third on 21 points, from six wins, three draws and a single defeat.

The capital side now sit five points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and just one behind second-placed Al-Ahli, having played the same number of matches.

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They're also a point clear of fourth-placed Al-Fateh with a game in hand, and three ahead of fifth-placed Al-Taawoun, who have played two matches more.

Neom's bid to close in on the top four fell flat. A third defeat, against four wins and two draws, leaves them on 14 points in tenth.

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They trail ninth-placed Al-Nassr on goal difference, though the capital club have played a game fewer.

Al-Hazem creep up on Al-Nassr

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That ninth place, already a disappointment for Al-Nassr's supporters, is now under threat. Al-Hazem, last season's Jawy Elite League champions, are closing in.

Al-Hazem travelled to Al-Tadamon in Rafha yesterday, Wednesday, for a postponed fifth-round match in the Saudi Under-21 League.

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It was a comfortable win. Nawaf Al-Bishri opened the scoring two minutes before half-time, in the 43rd minute.

Senegalese striker Amadou Diang made the biggest impact. He doubled the lead in the 68th minute, and after Ziyad Al-Shammari pulled one back for Al-Tadamon two minutes from the end of normal time, Diang struck again in the fifth minute of stoppage time for his second and his side's third.

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Their fourth win, against four defeats and a single draw, lifts Al-Hazem to 13 points and 11th place in the Jawy Elite League table.

The champions are now just a point behind Al-Nassr, who sit ninth on 14 points, though the capital club have a game in hand.

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Al-Tadamon stay on seven points in 19th after a fifth defeat, against two wins and a single draw.

Al-Okhdood and Al-Jabalain draw

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Al-Okhdood and Al-Jabalain completed the round of postponed fixtures today, Thursday, meeting at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City stadium in Abha in a postponed sixth-round encounter.

It finished 1-1. Mohammed Sultan Al-Anazi put Al-Jabalain ahead in the 14th minute before Hamad Mansour equalised for Al-Okhdood in the 69th.

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The draw takes Al-Jabalain to 12 points and 12th place in the Jawy Elite League table. Al-Okhdood move up to four points, leaving them 22nd.