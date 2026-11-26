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Round 11 of the Jawwy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 league) saw the big guns fall. Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli both lost their unbeaten records.

The fixtures ran over four days, from last Monday, 23 November, until today, Thursday 26 November.

Champions inflict first defeat on Al-Ittihad

The biggest shock came in Jeddah, where league leaders Al-Ittihad lost 2-1 at home to Al-Hazem, last season's Jawwy Elite League champions.

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Al-Ittihad had actually opened the scoring, with Abdulaziz Al-Shammari striking in the 27th minute, and they held the lead until 10 minutes from the end of normal time.

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Then Al-Hazem turned the tables. Hassan Idris, the star of last season's Saudi Under-21 league final, equalised in the 80th minute.

Eight minutes into stoppage time, Senegalese striker Amadou Bamba Diang produced the shock of the season, firing a powerful late winner for Al-Hazem from the edge of the box.

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That ended Al-Ittihad's unbeaten run at 10 matches: eight wins and just two draws.

Al-Ittihad stayed on 26 points, still enough to keep them top for now. Al-Hazem moved up to 16 points and jumped to ninth.

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Al-Ahli fall in Riyadh

Neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ahli couldn't take advantage of Al-Ittihad's slip to close the gap. Instead, they fell into the same trap, losing 2-0 away to Al-Riyadh for their first defeat of the season.

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Battal Al-Harthi was the star, opening the scoring for Al-Riyadh in the 39th minute. Bather Al-Rashidi then killed the game off in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.

It was Al-Ahli's first defeat of the Jawwy Elite League season, after six wins and four draws from their opening 10 matches.

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The Jeddah side stayed on 22 points and slipped to third. Al-Riyadh snatched second place from them, moving up to 24 points, two behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Al-Taawoun take Al-Fateh's place

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Al-Taawoun claimed a hugely important 2-0 win away to Al-Fateh in one of the round's big games, played at Auxiliary Pitch No. 2 at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City in Al-Ahsa.

Yousef Al-Nahdi put Al-Taawoun ahead in the seventh minute, and Abdulmajeed Sharif doubled the lead in the 22nd.

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The result shook up the standings. Al-Taawoun climbed to fourth on 21 points, one ahead of Al-Fateh, who dropped out of the top four and down to sixth.

Better still for Al-Taawoun, they have two games in hand. Win both and they'd go top on 27 points, one clear of Al-Ittihad.

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Al-Hilal close in on the top four

Al-Hilal are in a similar position after a vital 2-1 win away to Al-Qadsiah at Al-Nahda Club's stadium in Dammam.

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Tunisian striker Louay Al-Obaidi gave them an early lead in the 14th minute, and Ahmed Ali added a second in the 56th.

Abdulrahman Ibrahim pulled one back for Al-Qadsiah in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, but it came too late for a comeback.

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Al-Hilal now sit fifth on 20 points, six behind leaders Al-Ittihad. With two games in hand, they could draw level on points by winning both.

Al-Qadsiah's poor recent run goes on. They stayed on 11 points in 15th place.

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Al-Nassr snatch the points from Al-Ettifaq

Al-Nassr ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Al-Ettifaq at their hosts' ground in Dammam.

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Fawaz Al-Mashhour scored the only goal, three minutes into the second half.

That lifted Al-Nassr to 17 points and seventh in the Jawwy Elite League table, with two games in hand.

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Al-Ettifaq stayed on 15 points and dropped to tenth.

Results from the rest of the Jawwy Elite League fixtures

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Elsewhere in round 11, Al-Faisaly won 2-1 away to Al-Watan and Al-Jabalain beat visitors Al-Kholood 1-0.

Damac and Al-Orobah shared a tight 2-2 draw, while Al-Khaleej beat visitors Al-Ansar 3-1.

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Al-Wehda beat visitors Al-Okhdood 2-0 and NEOM thrashed hosts Al-Fayha 4-0. The final match of the round ended in a 4-2 win for Al-Najma over Al-Tadamon.

Jawwy Elite League round 11 summary

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Eleven of the round's 12 matches produced a winner. Just one ended in a draw.

Every game saw goals, and NEOM's 4-0 thrashing of Al-Fayha was the biggest win.

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The 12 matches produced 35 goals, close to three per game.

NEOM's Ghali Al-Shammari was arguably the standout performer, scoring another hat-trick in that 4-0 win over Al-Fayha.

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Al-Hazem's Senegalese striker Amadou Diang now tops the Jawwy Elite League scoring charts with nine goals this season, level with Al-Ahli star Musa Adam.

The pair are one ahead of four players on eight: Al-Ettifaq star Mohammed Al-Eisa, Al-Ittihad striker Ammar Al-Ghamdi, Al-Fateh's Jefferson Ramos and Al-Taawoun star Abdulmajeed Sharif.