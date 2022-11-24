"Japan do it again at the Khalifa International Stadium" - Blue Samurais pull off a great World Cup heist at their favourite haunt in Qatar

Going into Japan's World Cup 2022 opener against giants Germany on Wednesday, not many would have given the Asian side a chance of walking away with three points.

And even the most partisan of their fans would have given up hope when Germany scored the opener in the first-half and struck the post again in a dominant first-half display.

It seemed the Japanese were being dominated by the physical Germans and were at times, hanging on desperately. However, Japan were not about to surrender meekly, especially at a venue where they have history and great memories.

Japan clawed back into the game in the second half, thanks to some inspired substitutions. It was Ritsu Doan who equalised, capitalising on indecision and confusion among the German defenders. Takumi Asano then went on to destroy Nico Schlotterbeck with a smart turn and thrashed an unthinkable winner into the roof of the net. The win sparked memorable scenes, with the four-time World Champions brought down to their knees by a stunning assault from a nifty Japanese side at the Khalifa stadium.

Khalifa International Stadium has been a special venue for Japanese football and it proved so again on what will go down as a historic night.

It was here in 2011 that Japan won the Asian Cup for the last time, defeating a strong Australian side 1-0, thanks to a strike from Tadanari Lee. More interestingly, that Japanese side featured four players who were part of the team that produced the upset on Wednesday. Captain Maya Yoshida and left-back Yuto Nagatomo started the 2011 Asian Cup final as well.

Reserve goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima started the 2011 final while Shūichi Gonda, who played in goal against Germany, was a subsitute in the 2011 final.

It's a venue Japanese players relish to play in and it proved so again, giving them one of their most famous victories in their football history.

Interestingly, Japan also had a great tournament in the 2016 AFC U23 Championship which they won, beating South Korea in the final. Interestingly, the winner in that particular game was scored by none other than Takuma Asano, who scored the winner on Wednesday too.

Qatar has proved to be a happy hunting ground for the Japanese and it remains to be seen how deep they go into this World Cup.