Jamshedpur FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Jamshedpur kick off their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a an away fixture against East Bengal before a tough test against FC Goa in gameweek two.

The Men of Steel have home games against Hyderabad, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru in December, besides a couple more against Chennaiyin and NorthEast United in January, at Bambolim.

Owen Coyle is in his second season with the club who are yet to qualify for the play-offs.

Jamshedpur FC's Indian Super League first half fixtures 2021-22: