Jamshedpur 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

Anselm Noronha|
Daniel Chima Jamshedpur Odisha ISL 8ISL
JamshedpurIndian Super League

The reigning ISL League Shield winners have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Jamshedpur will kick off the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season as they welcome Odisha to the JRD Tata Sports Complex on October 11.

Jamshedpur's first five games include away games against Mumbai City and FC Goa besides home games against NorthEast United and Hyderabad.

English coach Adrian Neil Boothroyd, or in short Aidy Boothroyd, has taken over the reigns from compatriot Owen Coyle after the latter led the Red Miners to their first major trophy in the form of the ISL League Shield.

GOAL brings you Jamshedpur's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.

Jamshedpur Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date

Kick-off time

Fixture

Oct 11, 2022

7:30pm

Jamshedpur vs Odisha

Oct 22, 2022

5:30pm

Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur

Oct 30, 2022

7:30pm

Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United

Nov 3, 2022

7:30pm

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur

Nov 12, 2022

5:30pm

Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad

Nov 19, 2022

5:30pm

Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur

Nov 27, 2022

7:30pm

Jamshedpur vs East Bengal

Dec 4, 2022

7:30pm

Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters

Dec 8, 2022

7:30pm

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur

Dec 17, 2022

5:30pm

Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur

Dec 22, 2022

7:30pm

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa

Jan 3, 2023

7:30pm

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur

Jan 7, 2023

5:30pm

Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin

Jan 13, 2023

7:30pm

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur

Jan 21, 2023

5:30pm

Jamshedpur Bengaluru

Jan 27, 2023

7:30pm

Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City

Feb 4, 2023

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur

Feb 9, 2023

7:30pm

Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Feb 18, 2023

5:30pm

Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur

Feb 25, 2023

5:30pm

Odisha vs Jamshedpur

All times IST

Editors' Picks