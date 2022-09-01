Jamshedpur 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

The reigning ISL League Shield winners have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Jamshedpur will kick off the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season as they welcome Odisha to the JRD Tata Sports Complex on October 11.

Jamshedpur's first five games include away games against Mumbai City and FC Goa besides home games against NorthEast United and Hyderabad.

English coach Adrian Neil Boothroyd, or in short Aidy Boothroyd, has taken over the reigns from compatriot Owen Coyle after the latter led the Red Miners to their first major trophy in the form of the ISL League Shield.

GOAL brings you Jamshedpur's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.

Jamshedpur Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date Kick-off time Fixture Oct 11, 2022 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs Odisha Oct 22, 2022 5:30pm Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur Oct 30, 2022 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United Nov 3, 2022 7:30pm FC Goa vs Jamshedpur Nov 12, 2022 5:30pm Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad Nov 19, 2022 5:30pm Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur Nov 27, 2022 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Dec 4, 2022 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters Dec 8, 2022 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Dec 17, 2022 5:30pm Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur Dec 22, 2022 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Jan 3, 2023 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur Jan 7, 2023 5:30pm Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin Jan 13, 2023 7:30pm East Bengal vs Jamshedpur Jan 21, 2023 5:30pm Jamshedpur Bengaluru Jan 27, 2023 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City Feb 4, 2023 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur Feb 9, 2023 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan Feb 18, 2023 5:30pm Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur Feb 25, 2023 5:30pm Odisha vs Jamshedpur

All times IST