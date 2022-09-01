Jamshedpur 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

Jamshedpur will kick off the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season as they welcome Odisha to the JRD Tata Sports Complex on October 11.
Jamshedpur's first five games include away games against Mumbai City and FC Goa besides home games against NorthEast United and Hyderabad.
English coach Adrian Neil Boothroyd, or in short Aidy Boothroyd, has taken over the reigns from compatriot Owen Coyle after the latter led the Red Miners to their first major trophy in the form of the ISL League Shield.
GOAL brings you Jamshedpur's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.
Jamshedpur Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list
Date
Kick-off time
Fixture
Oct 11, 2022
7:30pm
Jamshedpur vs Odisha
Oct 22, 2022
5:30pm
Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur
Oct 30, 2022
7:30pm
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
Nov 3, 2022
7:30pm
FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
Nov 12, 2022
5:30pm
Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad
Nov 19, 2022
5:30pm
Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur
Nov 27, 2022
7:30pm
Jamshedpur vs East Bengal
Dec 4, 2022
7:30pm
Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters
Dec 8, 2022
7:30pm
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur
Dec 17, 2022
5:30pm
Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
Dec 22, 2022
7:30pm
Jamshedpur vs FC Goa
Jan 3, 2023
7:30pm
Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur
Jan 7, 2023
5:30pm
Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin
Jan 13, 2023
7:30pm
East Bengal vs Jamshedpur
Jan 21, 2023
5:30pm
Jamshedpur Bengaluru
Jan 27, 2023
7:30pm
Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City
Feb 4, 2023
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur
Feb 9, 2023
7:30pm
Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Feb 18, 2023
5:30pm
Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur
Feb 25, 2023
5:30pm
Odisha vs Jamshedpur
All times IST