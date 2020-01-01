Jamilu Collins scores own goal in Paderborn home defeat to Hertha Berlin

The Nigerian full-back scored at the wrong end of the pitch, with his side taking no points on their turf

Jamilu Collins scored an unfortunate own goal that condemned Paderborn to a 2-1 defeat to at the Benteler-Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The North Rhine-Westphalia outfit drew 1-1 away at last weekend and thus needed to win here to stand any chance of moving off the foot of the table.

Former centre-back Dedryck Boyata got things off in the 10th minute for the visitors before Dennis Srbeny equalised six minutes into the second half from an extremely tight angle, the assist coming from forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei's quick throw-in.

Collins would go on to have a hand in Hertha's winner after Matheus Cunha's back heel took a deflection off the international on the way into the net.

The 25-year old got booked for a foul in the 73rd minute, but still completed the entire game, making two clearances, three tackles and three interceptions.

Rückstand, aber wir sind voll da. Immer weiter!

30. #SCPBSC 0:1 pic.twitter.com/bBSKqjzah8 — SC Paderborn 07 (@SCPaderborn07) February 15, 2020

The Kaduna-born player also had 99 touches on the ball, 46 accurate passes (75.4%) and won seven of his 14 ground duels.

Paderborn remain in last place on the Bundesliga log, five points away from safety.

They next face a difficult trip to next Friday.