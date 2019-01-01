Jamilu Collins makes Bundesliga debut in Paderborn loss to Bayer Leverkusen

The Nigeria international made his maiden appearance in the German top-flight but could not prevent his side from defeat at the BayArena

Jamilu Collins made his first appearance in the as SC Paderborn lost 3-2 to on Saturday.

The 25-year-old defender, who has been with the Benteler-Arena outfit since 2017, played a key role to aid his side’s return to the German top-flight last season.

The international featured in 34 league games, involving 33 starts and kept five clean sheets for his side in the 2018-19 season to ensure their promotion.

Paderborn started the encounter at the BayArena on the back foot, allowing Leon Bailey to open the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen in the 10th minute of the encounter.

Sven Michel levelled for the newly-promoted side five minutes later while Kai Havertz restored the lead to the Werkself in the 19th minute.

German-Congolese forward Streli Mamba then brought the visitors back into contention with his 25th-minute strike.

With the game looking to end in a stalemate, Kevin Volland scored the match-winning goal in the 69th minute to deny Paderborn a share of points.

Collins featured for the duration of the game but could not prevent his side from suffering their first defeat of the season.

Paderborn will hope to bounce back from the setback when they take on in their next league game on August 24.