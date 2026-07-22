Minnesota United have confirmed the departure of Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, just six months after he arrived at the American club.

Minnesota held an option to extend James's contract until next December but chose not to trigger it. The former Real Madrid man managed only eight appearances for the club since last January.

Now a free agent, James must find the fourteenth club of his professional career.

The 35-year-old captained Colombia at the 2026 World Cup, guiding them to the round of 16 before Switzerland knocked them out on penalties.

His club situation looks altogether more precarious. Since leaving Bayern Munich in 2019, the playmaker has never lasted more than a single season anywhere, drifting through eight different teams in seven years.











