James Rodriguez reveals retirement may not be far off as Everton star discusses future plans

The Colombian playmaker will turn 30 over the summer and is not one of those looking to stretch out a distinguished playing career

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez will only turn 30 in July, but the Colombia international has revealed that retirement may not be too far off for him as he will not "play too old".

The South American remains at the top of his game for now, with six goals recorded through a debut campaign at Goodison Park that has seen him adjust to the demands of Premier League life.

He is tied to a contract until 2022, with the option for a 12-month extension beyond that, but there appears to be little chance of him playing on beyond his mid-30s.

What has been said?

Quizzed on his future plans by the Colombian FA and where he sees himself ending up, James has said: "I haven’t given it much thought.

"I can’t tell you where I would like to retire. I don’t think it will be long because I wouldn’t want to play when I'm too old. For now, I want to enjoy it as much as possible.

"I want to learn, to help the young players. This whole crop of players who are almost 30 years old and upwards have less and less time to go."

James' career to date

The classy midfielder started out in his homeland with Envigado, before then trying his luck in Argentina with Banfield.

A move to Europe was made in 2010 as he linked up with Porto, with three productive years in Portugal allowing his stock to rise.

Monaco snapped him up in 2013, but saw a star showing at the 2014 World Cup bring James onto the recruitment radar of Real Madrid.

He scored 37 goals through 125 appearances for the Blancos, claiming two Champions League crowns along the way, but never hit the heights expected of him.

A two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich was taken in between 2017 and 2019, but no permanent deal was agreed and James had to head back to Spain.

With it clear that regular game time would not be seen under Zinedine Zidane, a reunion with former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton was put in place during the summer of 2020.

James has found the going tough at times in England, but a man with 80 international caps to his name remains part of the Toffees' long-term thinking.

