James 'calm' despite uncertainty over club future

Despite not knowing where he will play next season, the Colombian is focused ahead of the Copa America

James Rodriguez insisted his focus was on despite uncertainty over his club future with his loan to coming to an end this summer.

James has spent the past two seasons on loan at Bayern from , but it remains unclear where the attacker will be next season given his previous history with Zinedine Zidane, who returned to manage the Spanish club this season.

After coming off the bench in Colombia's 3-0 friendly win over on Monday, James said he wanted to focus on the national team ahead of the Copa America as he looks to lead Colombia to glory in South America's premier tournament.

"I'm in selection mode now," he said, via Marca Claro.

"I'm calm and I just want to think about the Colombia team and later we'll see."

James battled numerous injuries throughout the season, including a calf issue late in the campaign.

He made 28 total appearances for Bayern Munich this season, scoring seven goals while helping the club claim another league crown this campaign.

The 27-year-old came on with 25 minutes remaining against Panama in his first game since April as Colombia picked up a 3-0 win behind goals from Radamel Falcao, Luis Muriel and William Tesillo.

"Physically I'm very good. I believe I am doing very well already," James said following the match.

"I just wanted to get here well and I'm on a very good road."

Colombia will face in a friendly on Sunday before beginning their Copa America campaign with a blockbuster clash against on June 15.

They will also meet and in Group B of this summer's tournament, which will be held in .

Colombia finished in third in the 2016 edition of the Copa America, topping the U.S. national team in third-place match after falling to eventual champions in the semi-final round.