"I now expect Bayern, ideally together with an expert in neurology, to follow up directly with information on their player's state of health," Effenberg wrote in his column for t-online. "They must immediately ensure greater transparency so that all still unanswered questions are addressed. That is essential."

Musiala most recently collapsed on the pitch in the two friendlies against RB Leipzig and 1. FC Heidenheim. Afterwards, the 23-year-old said in an Instagram statement that he had been diagnosed with "temporary absences that occur briefly but are easily treatable", which "are attributable to a neurological dysfunction".

That sparked public debate over what short and long-term effects the illness could have on the course of his career. "Not addressing these issues now would be a big mistake by Bayern," Effenberg believes. "In doing so, they would be doing themselves, but above all of course Musiala, a disservice. Because then these exact questions would come up again at every opportunity and would cause unrest that would be brought into the club from the outside. They must not allow that."

Jamal Musiala now has to master "two challenges at once"

In Effenberg's view, there are still "quite a few unanswered questions" after Musiala's Instagram post, "about which it is inappropriate to speculate: How much playing time will Musiala get? How exactly will these absences, this kind of epileptic seizure that can happen to him, be treated?"

Neurologist Dr Regina Becker shed some light on those questions in an interview with SPOX. She said she was "not worried about his further career with this form of epilepsy". The available medication is "promising", Dr Becker stressed: "Most patients become completely seizure-free as a result." But Musiala may be facing "lifelong therapy".

Effenberg believes Musiala now has to master "two challenges at once". He not only has to come to terms with the illness itself, but also with the "associated mental burden" caused by the "constant scrutiny of a multimillion audience that will now look very closely and hold its breath every time" he is on the pitch.

Saturday's Supercup against Borussia Dortmund is expected to come too soon for him, according to consistent reports. But Musiala is expected to be available again for the Bundesliga opener next Friday against VfB Stuttgart.