Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala had to pull out at short notice. "A twinge in his thigh during the warm-up," explained RTL commentator Wolff Fuss, while Bild also reported muscular problems for Musiala.

That appears to rule out any link to the illness that became public during his summer pre-season preparations. "That crossed my mind as well. It shocked me a little bit," record Germany international Lothar Matthäus had said as an RTL pundit about Musiala's withdrawal.

Who will replace Jamal Musiala in the Germany team's starting line-up?

The playmaker suffers from a neurological dysfunction that can lead to temporary brief absence episodes. Two such absence episodes led to Musiala collapsing on the pitch during Bayern friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim in August.

Doctors then increased the dosage of the medication to treat the illness again, and the problems have not occurred recently. Musiala started two of Bayern's last three competitive matches. He scored in both the 5-0 Champions League opener against Bodö/Glimt and last Friday's 7-0 Bundesliga win against Union Berlin.

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Back on the way to his old form, the 46-cap Germany international wanted to take the next step in Klopp's Germany debut against the Netherlands on Thursday. The muscular problem in the warm-up put paid to that and, presumably as a precautionary measure, Klopp left Musiala out after all. Mainz 05's Nadiem Amiri came into the starting line-up at short notice instead.