Jamaican international Tarania Clarke killed after reported dispute over mobile

The promising young midfielder sadly passed away as a result of her injuries

Jamaican footballer Tarania Clarke has passed away after reportedly being stabbed following a dispute over a mobile phone in Kingston on Friday night.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival with the alleged attacker now in police custody.

Clarke was the captain of Jamaican National Premier League side Waterhouse FC and was set to take up a college scholarship in the United States early next year.

The Football Federation (JFF) confirmed the tragic passing of Clarke, who had represented her national team three times.

"The JFF mourns the loss of Tarania Clarke who was injured and sadly passed away last night having succumbed to her injuries," the JFF wrote on social media.

"We express our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this very challenging time. Jamaica's female football suffers a significant loss as she was a very talented player."

President of the Jamaica Football Federation, Michael Ricketts, also passed on his sympathies and implored young Jamaicans to avoid violence at all costs.

"The Jamaica Football Federation is indeed deeply saddened by the untimely passing of young Ms Clarke, someone who would have shown so much promise, not just as a player but as a person," Ricketts said in a statement.

"I must use this opportunity to personally and certainly on behalf of the JFF extend my most profound condolences to the immediate family members and friends of Ms Clarke, her school family at Excelsior and of course her club Waterhouse.

"The JFF must give as much support as we can during this time of bereavement to her mother and close friends. Indeed, we are truly saddened. I want to use this opportunity to implore our young persons to find different ways to solve our issues than just taking the lives of your loved ones."

Clarke recently graduated from Excelsior High School with her football coach Xavier Gilbert devastated to see a young life taken far too soon.

“We were very close. She was captain for the last three years and was a wonderful leader, a wonderful person," Gilbert said.

“It hurts right now. It’s really sad. She did not deserve this. This is really rough right now."