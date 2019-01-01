Ivory Coast’s Junior outshines Chukwueze as Villarreal lose to Mallorca

The Ivorian forward opened the scoring for the hosts at the Iberostar Stadium while the Nigeria star was on the losing side

Lago Junior scored a goal as Mallorca breezed past Samuel Chukwueze's with a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Junior put the Vermilion's ahead from the spot in the 13th minute, after Takefusa Kubo was brought down inside the penalty area.

The effort extended the 28-year-old’s tally to three goals in 13 matches this season.

Meanwhile, ’s Chukwueze made his sixth start from the bench on Sunday and was introduced for Vincente Iborra immediately after half-time.

The 20-year-old could not add to his tally of two goals in the Spanish top-flight this term as Villarreal conceded their second defeat in their last three games.

duo Karl Toko Ekambi and Andre Franck-Zambo Anguissa were also in action for Javi Calleja's side while duo Iddrisu Mohammed and Lumor Agbenyenu featured for Mallorca.

The victory moved Mallorca out of the relegation zone to 16th in the table with 14 points after 13 matches while Villarreal dropped to ninth.