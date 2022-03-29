Ivory Coast manager Patrice Beaumelle has revealed he has plans to see if he can convince Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to switch nationalities.

The young centre-back made his debut for England in a friendly against Switzerland on Saturday but he is still eligible to switch to the country of his birth should he choose to do so.

Wilfried Zaha has previously played for England before switching to Ivory Coast and Guehi, who has been playing alongside the winger at Selhurst Park this season, could have the option to follow suit.

What has been said?

Ahead of the friendly against England on Tuesday, Beaumelle said: "I have been following Marc for two years, since he was playing at Swansea. I know he can still choose Ivory Coast so we are working on that.

"I tried to contact him several weeks ago. But when I saw him in the English lists I understood that at the moment he wants to try with the Three Lions.

"The choice has to come from the heart. He will make his own decision. He did well in his first cap for England. Maybe we will try for the orange jersey of Ivory Coast - you never know.

"I will wait a few weeks and try to contact him to know if he is interested​."

Guehi's rise to prominence



Guehi is another player to come through the Chelsea youth ranks to enjoy success elsewhere as he looked to ensure he developed properly.

Article continues below

After rising through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, he opted to go on loan to Swansea City twice which eventually earned him a permanent move to Crystal Palace last summer.

Guehi has featured for Palace 33 times across all competitions this season and his performances earned him a call-up into Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Further reading

