'It's madness!' - Arsenal's 'puzzling' approach to Ramsey saga saddens former striker

With a proven performer set to walk away as a free agent this summer, Paul Mariner has questioned the methods of those at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal’s approach to the long-running Aaron Ramsey saga is “puzzling”, admits Paul Mariner, with it considered to be “madness” that the club are allowing such talent to walk away on a free.

Having failed to agree fresh terms with the Wales international, the Gunners are set to lose him for nothing at the end of his contract.

At 28 years of age and a proven performer at the highest level, there has been no shortage of interest shown in man Goal has revealed to have a lucrative offer on the table from Juventus.

Former Arsenal striker Mariner is baffled as to how this situation has come to pass, with a club already short of transfer funds now having to find a solution for a departure which could have been avoided.

“He should be playing, he should be playing, it’s as simple as that,” Mariner told ESPN FC.

“He’s [Unai Emery] playing [Matteo] Guendouzi who’s going to be a good player but he’s not ready yet.

“You’ve got [Lucas] Torreira who’s fantastic, put Ramsey alongside Torreira and you’ve got something going on.

“Some of the decisions that the club have made are puzzling.

“You talk about [Alexis] Sanchez going for nothing to Manchester United.

“Now Ramsey is going to, in my opinion, probably one of the favourites for the Champions League. He’s just going to slot in there for fun.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me why they’re doing this.

“He’d be foolish not to sign the deal - £7.2m for five years per year, thanks for coming, give me the pen.

“It’s madness.

“Arsenal now are going to have to go out and by £50-60m to replace him. He’s in the building, he’s a top player.

“It’s killing me honestly, I love this kid.”

Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff in 2008 and has gone on to take in over 350 appearances for the club, netting 61 goals and tasting three FA Cup successes.