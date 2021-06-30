'It's coming home!' - Jurgen Klopp lookalike celebrates at Wembley after England beat Germany

A striking doppelganger of the Liverpool manager was seen around the stadium as the Three Lions prevailed, but just who is the mystery man?

England supporters caught an eyeful of an unusual sight around their Euro 2020 victory over Germany when Jurgen Klopp was spotted on the shoulders of fans celebrating and drinking beer.

But what at first looked to be a genuinely baffling anomaly has revealed itself as something altogether just as strange; an imposter and lookalike who happens to be the spitting image of the Liverpool boss.

Having gone viral on social media for a video clip in which he was captured swigging a can of beer and bellowing Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds' terrace anthem Three Lions, Goal takes a look as to just who the mystery man could be.

Who is the Jurgen Klopp lookalike at Euro 2020?

Not Jurgen Klopp, that's for sure. The identity of the doppelganger remains up in the air the morning after the Three Lions' triumph, with several still adamant that it is the Reds boss himself.

Given the presence of full club regalia and his activities with England supporters, it is unlikely that the German, if in attendance, would have come dressed in such a fashion.

However, as to who was behind the iconic baseball cap and beard, the matter remains shrouded in mystery - though speculation points to a man who claims to be the world's best lookalike of the manager.

Was anyone fooled by the Jurgen Klopp lookalike?

Save those on Wembley Way, swathes of the internet look to have been taken in by the presence of faux-Klopp too, including daytime British television.

The ITV breakfast programme Lorraine featured a segment with journalist Jonathan Swain reporting on the presence of the doppelganger, only to suggest that the man in question was the real deal.

As to whether this was an elaborate joke or a genuine misunderstanding, it is hard to decipher - but if so, they are far from the only ones to be taken in by the imposter's presence.

What's being said?

«To be or not to be, that is the question»



👀 Where is the real Klopp? pic.twitter.com/HBxDJwHcaC — Què T'hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) June 30, 2021

no one tell him. let him have his perfect moment with Jurgen Klopp pic.twitter.com/gmcRD1r1AC — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) June 30, 2021

Klopp waking up this morning like pic.twitter.com/7U71zq1YUg — Mantas Petreikis (@Megalei0) June 30, 2021

Was Jurgen Klopp actually on another mans shoulders celebrating outside Wembley? — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) June 30, 2021

