'It’s about those scrappy goals now' - Solskjaer urges Man Utd to rediscover clinical streak

The Norwegian concedes a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal has led to his side dropping seven points from their first four matches this term

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists 's attacking players have "got to learn to score those nasty little tap-ins" after a frustrating start to the 2019-20 season.

The Red Devils extended their winless run to three matches with a 1-1 draw against at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel James gave Solskjaer's side a first-half lead in spectacular fashion , firing into the top corner after a swift counter counterattack, but the Saints hit back in the second period.

Jannick Vestergaard outjumped Victor Lindelof to head home an equaliser before the hosts were reduced to ten men with 20 minutes remaining following a red card for Kevin Danso.

United huffed and puffed but could not find a winning goal, with Marcus Rashford cutting a forlorn figure up front in the absence of the injured Anthony Martial.

During his playing days at Old Trafford, Solskjaer was a master poacher who came alive in the penalty area, which was reflected by his impressive scoring rate.

The Norwegian has urged United to rediscover that clinical edge , having been otherwise encouraged by his team's all-around performance levels in recent weeks.

“We do create chances, we do create pressure,” Solskjaer said post-match. “It’s about those scrappy goals now.

"We have young players and they’ve got to learn to score those nasty little tap-ins that I did. They count just as much.”

Martial is likely to return to the United line up after the international break, having sustained a thigh issue during a 2-1 home defeat to on August 24.

Solskjaer went on to outline exactly what he expects from the striker and Rashford going forward, adding: "They’ve had so many years in this football club, in this team that I expect them to be leading stars. He [Rashford] will get it. He’s getting there. We keep on practising those finishes and crosses.

“If we can build the pressure as we did, I’m sure we’ll do OK. He wants to have the full armoury. He wants to play on the left, through the middle, as a No 10, as a right-winger.

"He knows, both for and for us, he’s got great teammates. Harry Kane is the No 9 for England and Anthony for us, so he knows he’ll sometimes have to play off the left.”

The Red Devils are now eighth in the Premier League and without a win since their 4-0 triumph over on the opening weekend.

Despite being dealt another setback at Southampton, Solskjaer feels that his players are buying into his philosophy and want "to learn" how to win games consistently.

“They can feel what we’re doing," he said. "They feel the last two games [that] we’re a team that dominates games. At Wolverhampton we dominated.

"The first one was classic counter-attacking football against a very good Chelsea side. But the last three, we need to learn to win games like this, and the boys want to learn how.”