'It's a dream come true' - Rasheedat Ajibade elated after sealing transfer move to Avaldsnes

The young sensation is happy after securing a two-year-contract move to Norway's women topflight side from FC Robo Queens

Nigeria international Rasheedat Ajibade says 'it's a dream come true' for her after joining Avaldsnes.

The 19-year-old was handed a two-year contract in Norway after ending a nine-year stay with FC Robo Queens.

Her move came on the heels of her title-winning debut at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana as she scored once in four appearances for the Super Falcons.

With Avaldsnes finishing ninth in 11-team Topserrien last season, the highly-rated youngster will be hoping to help them bounce back when the new season resumes in March 2019.

"I am grateful to God and it feels like a dream come true," Ajibade told Goal.

"I've been so excited since I secured my deal, being it’s my first professional contract. Before going to Ghana [for the Africa Women Cup of Nations], I had told myself that I have to go there to fight for my place and prove my worth to everyone.

“I also vowed that I will not leave Robo Queens to any other club in Nigeria, but work hard for a good offer abroad comes for me. It's definitely going to be a stepping stone because it won't end there as it's another journey for me.

“I think (playing for Avaldsnes) introducing European style of play in my game will polish my skills and improve my personality. I just have to go there and perform better, gain more experience than what I’ve had already.

“I believe the club will help me improve and also challenge for my place in the Super Falcons ahead of the next year's Women's World Cup. With God and my performance, I promise to help my club succeed in Norway and make the Nigeria squad to France.”

Ajibade further issued an emotional farewell message to her childhood club, FC Robo Queens, and coach Emmanuel Osahon while pledging to remain a good ambassador of the club.

"I wish to appreciate everyone at FC Robo Queens for how far and much they have contributed to my development and career success so far," she continued.

"I love them and will miss everyone at the club. I want them to know that any day and anytime, I still remain at Robo Queen and will always represent them well anywhere I find myself and will do my best to give back to the club.

"To the upcoming players at Robo, if it can happen to me, I believe everyone can have the same opportunity of going far and wide. I will urge them to keep working hard and doing their best.

"I also want to thank coach [Emmanuel] Osahon. He has been the backbone of every success I've achieved today and has tolerated and persevered with me. I am very grateful to him."