'It’s a closed chapter, it’s over' - Guardiola not seeking apologies from Man City hierarchy for Super League debacle

The manager is exclusively focussed on winning the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup rather than dwelling on recent drama

Pep Guardiola said members of Manchester City's hierarchy "don't need to apologise" to him for putting his squad through a distracting week of uncomfortable questions regarding the failed Super League project.

The manager, speaking after a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday, insisted the Super League mess is a "closed chapter" as far as he's concerned. He would prefer to discuss the happenings on the pitch, where the Citizens could win three trophies in a span of just a couple of months.

Nonetheless, chief executive Ferran Soriano did say sorry to fans for briefly signing on to the controversial competition many felt went against club values.

What has been said?

"I know the guys and they don’t need to apologise," said Guardiola of Manchester City leadership. "My chairman and CEO, I know who they are, this is most important. ... It’s a closed chapter, it’s over."

The Spaniard went on to describe the 2020-21 campaign as "the most difficult season of our lives" with complete focus required to secure all remaining objectives.

"It would have been dangerous if we’d lost [to Villa]," Guardiola said. "Manchester United are in top form, but we deserve it for what we’ve done this season. We have this advantage - when it comes to the last five games we know exactly what we need - to play like today.

"How incredible they were in the locker room, committed after two defeats. We knew how important it was as preparation for the final and the Champions League. It’s close in the most difficult season of our lives. We have to finish this chapter, three games and we are champions."

What's ahead for City?

Guardiola's men take on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final this weekend before visiting Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final next Wednesday.

With five league games to go, meanwhile, they lead second-place Manchester United by 11 points.

