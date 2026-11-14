Italy, once upon a time there was Retegui: are the €40 million received enough to say yes to Juventus?

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Mateo Retegui’s name has resurfaced among those linked with Juventus’ attack. He has lost his place in the national team and has been playing in Saudi Arabia for a year and a half on a huge salary. Are the conditions right for him to return to Italy?

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Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup, the change of head coach in the Azzurri dugout and the emerging new generation, symbolised by Pio Esposito's breakthrough, have kept Mateo Retegui off Italy's radar since March. The Italian-Argentine last played for the Azzurri in Zenica, where they lost to Bosnia on penalties in the World Cup play-off. Retegui last scored for Italy in October 2025, hitting a brace against Israel in Udine.

Born in 1999 in San Fernando, in the province of Buenos Aires, Retegui continues to play and score for Al-Qadisiya in Saudi Arabia: 46 appearances and 29 goals in total since the summer of 2025, including 15 appearances and 10 goals this season. Those numbers have not earned him another Italy call-up, despite Roberto Mancini being in the Azzurri dugout. Mancini is his mentor, the man who effectively discovered him in Argentina and brought him into the national team in March 2023. For now, though, Mancini has decided not to consider Retegui as Italy embark on a new era.

Retegui is said to have, since Al-Qadisiya paid Atalanta 67 million for him and handed him a four-year deal worth 20 million a season from 2025 to 2029, lost some of the anger, competitive drive and hunger that enabled him to break through at Tigre (after spells with Boca Juniors, Estudiantes and Talleres), before becoming Serie A's top scorer with Atalanta in 2024-25 (25 goals in 36 league matches).

In recent weeks, Retegui has again been linked with Serie A, particularly Juventus, who desperately need a centre-forward capable of scoring double figures in the league from inside the penalty area. Chapita has shown he can do that. Juventus' priorities are Sorloth and Balogun, but they should not rule out a move for Retegui. Unlike the other two, the former Genoa and Atalanta player already knows Serie A and remains a potential Italy international, fitting the core of Italian players Juventus aspire to rebuild.

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The finances would make a deal difficult, more because of the timing and Retegui's salary than the transfer fee. A January move looks unlikely given the costs, even though Juventus urgently need to act. Summer would be more plausible, once his first two years in Arabia are over: a transfer fee of around 35 million, with Retegui giving up the two remaining years on his contract after already pocketing 40 million. What matters is what the player wants, and whether he has the desire to test himself and start fighting again.

To return to Italy, Retegui would have to give up another 40 million in wages for 2027-29. At Juventus, though, he could hope to earn at least 5 million a season (so 10 million over the first two seasons). Retegui would therefore have to give up 30 million euros.