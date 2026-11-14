Italy, Mancini: “Calafiori to be assessed, Dimarco on the wing is an idea I’ve had for some time. We don’t play for a draw; it’s not in our mentality. I was already positive after the first-leg defeat.”

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Italy play for a place in the finals of the 2026/2027 Nations League away to Belgium, with two of the three possible results enough to see them through. Roberto Mancini spoke at a press conference of his pride in having this chance.

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Two of the three possible results would do, but Italy want only one: victory. Roberto Mancini's Italy face Belgium tomorrow at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. Kick-off is at 20.45, with a place in the final phase of the 2026/2027 Nations League at stake.

After beating France, the Azzurri moved top of Group 1 in League A and retained a one-point lead over Belgium. A draw would also be enough to qualify, regardless of France's result.

Belgium, though, inflicted a heavy defeat on the Azzurri in their first meeting. Speaking to Sky and at a press conference today ahead of the match, head coach Mancini urged calm despite his pride at having this opportunity.



Pride: "To be here and playing for qualification from this group is a source of pride because of what the players have done so far. It won't be easy; Belgium are an excellent national team".

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Defeat in the first meeting: "I was fairly positive even after the defeat in the first meeting: I thought the team played differently in the second half, though overall Belgium perhaps deserved to win."

Next matches BEL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ITA Watch

Belgium like France: "We'll play our game as we always have. I think Belgium are a team of technically skilled, quick players, not very different from France.



Selection doubts: "Doubts ahead of the final training session? We'll see tomorrow morning. The players did a recovery session today and we'll assess their condition tomorrow. We thought we could get Cambiaghi back; we tried this morning, but he was in pain. We'll definitely make 2 changes (Cambiaghi and Frattesi), but we need to assess who needs a rest."



Calafiori and Dimarco on the wing: Yes, we'll have to assess it tomorrow. Playing Dimarco there is an option we've been considering for some time. We'll decide tomorrow; things have to be judged according to the match, and during it too.



Beware Belgium: "A dangerous match? Definitely, because it's the last one. We start with a slight advantage, but that doesn't mean we should settle for it. It will be a good match against a team who went out of the World Cup to Spain only in the last minute."