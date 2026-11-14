Italy, Mancini: “Calafiori needs assessing, Dimarco as a winger is an idea I’ve had for some time. Belgium are like France, I was optimistic even after the first-leg defeat”

Victory is all they want. Roberto Mancini's Italy face Belgium tomorrow at 20.45 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, with a place in the final stage of the 2026/2027 Nations League at stake.
Their win over France put the Azzurri top of Group 1 in League A and kept them one point ahead of Belgium. A draw would also secure qualification, regardless of France's result.
Belgium inflicted a heavy defeat on the Azzurri in the first leg. Previewing the match on Sky and at a press conference today, head coach Mancini urged calm despite his pride at having this opportunity.
PRIDE: "Being here and playing for qualification in this group is a source of pride because of what the players have done so far. It won't be easy; Belgium are an excellent national team".
THE FIRST-LEG DEFEAT: "I was fairly positive even after the defeat in the first leg: I thought the team played differently in the second half, although overall Belgium perhaps deserved to win."
BELGIUM LIKE FRANCE: "We will play our game as we always have. I think Belgium are a team made up of technically skilled and quick players; they are not very different from France.
SELECTION DOUBTS: "Doubts ahead of the final training session? We'll see tomorrow morning. The players did a recovery session today and we'll assess their condition tomorrow. We thought Cambiaghi would be fit again; we tried this morning, but he was in pain. We'll definitely make two changes (Cambiaghi and Frattesi), but we need to assess who needs a rest."
CALAFIORI AND DIMARCO ON THE WING: Yes, we'll have to assess that tomorrow. Playing Dimarco there is an option we've been considering for some time. We'll decide tomorrow; things have to be judged according to the match, including as it unfolds.
BEWARE BELGIUM: "A dangerous match? Certainly, because it's the last one. We start with a slight advantage, but that doesn't mean we should settle for it. It will be a good match against a team who went out of the World Cup against Spain only in the final minute."