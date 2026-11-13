Italy, Frattesi’s dig: “Today I have the trust of Mancini and Gattuso. After being labelled so many times, I ended up believing it myself”

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Davide Frattesi was one of the key figures in Italy’s thrilling and convincing 3-1 win over France at San Siro. The midfielder scored to put Italy 2-1 ahead and turn the match in their favour, after Sebastiano Esposito’s missed penalty and before Pio Esposito’s goal sealed the result. But beyond his name on the scoresheet, it was his post-match words, polite but far from commonplace, that left a mark.

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Vindication - After the match, Frattesi spoke to Rai and politely got a few things off his chest. He sounded more confident and eager to show he is a complete midfielder.

Top performance - Frattesi played 73 minutes against France before Doumbia replaced him. Playing on the right of a midfield three completed by Tonali and Barella (with the latter on the left), he delivered a performance well above satisfactory.

The Lazio midfielder scored with one of his trademark runs into the box, meeting an assist from Dimarco, his former Inter team-mate. He also contributed in both phases of play, giving the Azzurri midfield substance and showing he has become (or perhaps always was) much more than just a player who makes runs into the box.

Frattesi and Barella can play together - His display also casts his Inter past in a different light. Frattesi made that impact alongside Barella, the same player who blocked his path at Inter and left him as an alternative or, at times, a bit-part player.

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By moving Barella to the left of centre and getting selfless work from the wide players in his 4-3-3, Mancini showed the two can share a midfield without problems.

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The dig: "Keep putting labels on people..." - After the match, Frattesi's words pointed back to the Inter world, which probably never fully understood him.

Frattesi recalled the emotion of scoring at that end at San Siro (his goal against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final, ed.): "I got goosebumps because I scored a goal at that end that left its mark on me. I glanced at the gate, but I think they've halved its size (laughs, ed.)." His words showed affection for Inter supporters, but he also drew a contrast with the way he is managed now, away from Milan.

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On his relationship with Gattuso, Frattesi said: "Gattuso and I have a few disagreements because he asks me to make the most of the qualities I have, whereas I want to do, 100%, the things I can't do. But that has always been my aim: to shake off labels that don't reflect who I am. If people keep putting labels on me, I might even start to believe them myself. I'm happy to have the trust of Gattuso and Mancini". Who knows what Simone Inzaghi and Cristian Chivu make of it.