Italy, Frattesi injured: leaves the national team training camp because of a muscle problem

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The day after Italy’s 3-1 win over France, the Azzurri lose Davide Frattesi, who scored their second goal against France yesterday. The Lazio midfielder has suffered a muscle strain.

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The FIGC said Italy returned to training at the Angelo Moratti Sports Centre the day after their comeback win against France, ahead of Sunday's match against Belgium, their final fixture in the UEFA Nations League group. The starting XI against Les Bleus had a recovery session in the gym and pool, while the rest of the squad trained on the pitch.

Davide Frattesi has left the Italy camp: the Lazio midfielder, who scored against France yesterday, is dealing with muscle discomfort that rules him out of the match against Belgium and will return to his club.