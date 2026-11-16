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Just over a month before the winter transfer window opens, Jorge Mendes is working to identify concrete destinations to accelerate Alejandro Balde's departure from Barcelona, with the player's own approval.

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According to Sport, Balde's exit is gathering real pace in Italy. The Barcelona full-back has become one of the hottest names doing the rounds ahead of the winter window.

Corriere dello Sport claim Juventus are weighing up a loan move for Balde, pouncing on Barcelona's willingness to let him go in January.

The Italian paper put a price tag of no less than 40 million euros on the player, the figure that would frame any future purchase option.

One way to seal an agreement would involve a 40 million euro purchase clause, one that turns mandatory should Juventus qualify for the Champions League next season.

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That structure spares the Italian club an immediate outlay. For Barcelona, it offers the chance of a healthy financial return come the end of the campaign.

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Juventus are not alone, though. Tuttomercatoweb report that super-agent Jorge Mendes has started working his contacts to find Balde the right landing spot.

Mendes offered the full-back to Milan and Roma last summer, two clubs he knows well and who are still monitoring his position.

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"Tuttomercatoweb" suggests Mendes could prove decisive in getting the deal over the line. It even reckons Milan and Roma hold something of an edge through those earlier talks with the agent, while Juventus remain tied to the potential sale of some of their own players.

Roma, for their part, have cooled on the idea. They see the player's salary as tough to stomach, unless Balde agrees to take a pay cut or Barcelona chip in to cover part of it.

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Italy is not the only option. Monaco are also watching a player whose role under Hansi Flick has shrunk and who badly needs regular minutes again.

For Barcelona, selling Balde means fresh funds to pour into other areas of the squad.

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A loan with a future purchase option could pave the way for a deal that is already taking clear shape, with barely a month and a half to go until the winter window opens.