Inter Milan continue to work on strengthening their squad during the summer transfer window, placing the reinforcement of their defence among their priorities, as the Italian league champions seek to add a player with experience and quality before the start of the new season, while contacts accelerate with one of the most prominent defenders in the English league.

Italian network Sportmediaset revealed that Inter have intensified negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Argentine defender Cristian Romero, who has expressed his agreement to return to the Italian league five years after leaving Atalanta.

Romero, 28, sees the move to Inter as the ideal step in his career. It comes after he reached the final of the 2026 World Cup.

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Inter's management are now preparing to submit their first official offer: a loan for the player with an obligation to buy, in a deal worth a total of 40 million euros.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio is expected to hold a new round of negotiations with Tottenham officials over the coming days, aiming to reach a final agreement.

Tottenham had initially demanded 50 million euros in exchange for giving up their captain. But Romero's clear desire to join Inter has handed the Italian club an advantage in the talks.

Spurs have also rearranged their defensive options this summer, signing Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, which has made them more flexible when weighing up the offers for Romero.

An agreement with the player himself is not expected to prove a stumbling block, following positive talks with his representatives, while the two clubs continue to work on finalising the deal before the transfer market closes.

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