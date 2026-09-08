Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the Colombian attacking star is close to joining Italian second-division side US Avellino 1912.

Talks between the club and player are already at an advanced stage, with only the final financial details still to be settled before they reach a full agreement. An announcement could follow soon.

Avellino coach Alessandro Nesta is said to have pushed particularly hard for James' signature. The 2006 World Cup winner reportedly contacted the 35-year-old personally to convince him to make the move.

James was under contract at Real Madrid between 2017 and 2020 and spent one season in between at Bayern Munich. He has officially been without a club since the beginning of July.

Following his departure from Madrid, the Colombian embarked on a real club odyssey, turning out for sides in England, Qatar, Greece, Spain and Mexico. Most recently, he spent half a year with MLS club Minnesota United FC, but they did not extend his contract.

Across all competitions for Minnesota, he made just eight appearances and registered one assist.