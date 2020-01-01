'It will not be nothing' - Liverpool boss Klopp concerned by Henderson injury

The Reds skipper was forced off the pitch and his manager is worried it will be something quite serious

Jurgen Klopp is unsure over the severity of the injury Jordan Henderson sustained in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Brighton.

The Reds' captain scored his side's second goal on the south coast on Wednesday, curling a shot beyond goalkeeper Mat Ryan just 127 seconds after Mohamed Salah had put the champions in front early on.

However, Henderson was substituted in the 80th minute having seemingly hurt his knee in a challenge and will have to wait to discover the full extent of the problem.

More teams

"I don't know [how serious it is], I don't know, honestly," Klopp said in his post-match press conference.

"I didn't see the situation back on the pitch, but I know that it will not be nothing, probably. That's how it is, but we have to wait. I cannot say more."

Asked if the international was on crutches, the German said: "I have had press since the game is over, so I have no idea how he left the dressing room."



Klopp handed Neco Williams his first league start at left-back but opted to replace him at half-time, bringing on Andy Robertson in his place.

The Liverpool boss explained the decision was due to the teenager being shown a yellow card rather than an issue with his overall performance.

"I know football is like this. When we take a player off after 45 minutes and everyone thinks it's not good," he told Sky Sports.

"I don't care about this. He had a yellow card and the situation was we didn't protect him well enough on that side.

"I can’t tell him not to make a challenge any more. That's the only reason [why he was taken off]. I liked a lot how he played."

Article continues below

Liverpool's 30th win in the Premier League this season lifts them to 92 points, just eight shy of 's record for the competition with four games remaining.

Klopp's side next face at Anfield on Saturday before backing up midweek with a trip to the Emirates to take on .

The Reds' final two league games will then see them host before ending the season with a trip to Newcastle.