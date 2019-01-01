It will be difficult for football to move on when Messi retires, says Suarez

The Uruguyan striker has discussed the brilliance of his Barcelona team-mate, revealing what makes them work so well together at Camp Nou

's Luis Suarez says "it will be "difficult" for football to move on when five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi finally hangs up his boots.

The diminutive Argentine has wowed audiences around the world for over a decade with his genius on the pitch, scoring 597 goals in 681 appearances for Barca across all competitions.

He has also recorded a staggering 231 assists - which highlights just how complete his all-around game is - and has picked up 32 major trophies in total during his time at Camp Nou.

Messi has been the standout figure in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI once again this season, with 45 goals and 19 assists to his name so far.

Suarez has the privilege of working alongside the 31-year-old in close quarters, and the pair have forged a devasting partnership since his arrival from in 2014.

Despite having spent the last five years of his career playing with Messi, the star admits there are still times when his team-mate surprises him with his outstanding ability.

"Sometimes I set off running with my head down and the ball just appears there at my feet and I think: how did he put it there? How did he know that I would end up there?" Suarez told the Daily Mail.

"Or I'll be waiting to receive the ball with my back to goal and there are three players between us and I think: I'll move because how's he going to get it to me here?

"And he does get it through only now I'm not there. I've moved because foolishly I doubted he could find me. There are thousands of moments like that."

Suarez added that he is savouring every moment on the pitch with Messi, with his eventual retirement likely to be tough for the game to recover from.

"It will be difficult," he added. "But the nice thing for all of us is working in football right now is that we're here experiencing it and enjoying it."

Barca are gunning for the treble this season, with the title all but sewn up, a Champions League semi-final against Liverpool on the horizon and a Copa del Rey final encounter with Valencia to look forward to in May.

The last time they completed the clean sweep of major trophies in a single season was in 2015 when Neymar combined with Suarez and Messi to complete the infamous 'MSN' triumvirate.

Reminiscing on their exploits in the final third, the 32-year-old recalls having to do the "dirty work", while his mercurial colleagues worked their magic to create openings.

"When I came here, I knew that I had Neymar on one side and Leo on the other and that I had to do, let's say, the dirty work," Suarez said.

"I was there to occupy the two centre backs. I would make a move into space, one centre back would not know what to do and the other one would follow me and they [Messi and Neymar] were left one-on-one. And in one-on-ones, they're the best."