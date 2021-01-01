'It wasn't due to connections' - Terengganu's Shukur announces retirement in heart-wrenching post

At age 31, which many would think too young to quit playing professionally, FC midfielder Abdul Shukur Jusoh has announced his retirement.

He revealed his decision in a frank, heartbreaking social media post.

"Praise Allah, who has given me a long career in football. I apologise that my participation had been a nuisance and an eyesore to many. If the sight of me playing had caused you to froth at the mouth, I beg forgiveness of you.

"My involvement in the sport never relied on personal connections. My late father and mother never even came to see me play because they weren't quite supportive of this passion of mine. I only kept doing it because I felt that I had the talent, even as a boy.

"I never expected to generate such an intense resentment, and I hope to never again cause anyone to hate me. I pray to Allah that those who deplore me will end up working alongside me in the future, so that they can see for themselves that I was never the type of player who relies on connections or sucks up to the coach to get ahead. Thank you all."

The Terengganu-native had started his professional career at the now-defunct Harimau Muda set-up in 2008, before embarking on his first stint with the Turtles in 2011 and 2012. He then left for , ATM and Felda United, before rejoining Terengganu in 2017. It was his second stint, which would end up being his last, that would lead to him hanging up his boots.

Shukur (left) playing for Selangor. Iimages & Cornerflag

Goal's casual browsing through the club's social media posts in the weeks leading up to the one-time Malaysia international's decision saw fan comments which insinuated that he has only been retained on the team due to his individual connections. The veracity of these passive-aggressive accusations are unknown.