"Of course, we also looked at Bradley at Bayern," confirmed the sporting director of the German record champions in an interview with Sport Bild.

But the overall financial package was ultimately too much for the Munich club to press ahead with a move for the French attacker. "When you hear figures like that, it was simply too much for us," said Eberl.

Barcola moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Liverpool FC in the latest transfer window for a fee of around €125 million. At the Reds, the 24-year-old is expected to succeed Mohamed Salah, who left LFC after nine years.

Barcola had been repeatedly linked with a move to Bayern Munich both this summer and last summer. Eberl had also been in contact with the Frenchman for longer, with Bayern's current sporting director previously trying to lure him to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

"To be honest, I have known Bradley since my time in Leipzig. I wanted to bring him to RB. We sat down together back then and discussed it. That gave me a closer relationship with Bradley. So there has always been interest," revealed Eberl.

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Who joined Bayern Munich instead of Bradley Barcola?

Bayern had Barcola on their shortlist before last season as a candidate to replace the departed Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman, but they eventually chose Luis Diaz, who moved from Liverpool to Säbener Straße for a transfer fee of €70 million.

That call proved spot on. In his first season in a Bayern shirt, Diaz immediately established himself as one of the key men in coach Vincent Kompany's side, contributing 27 goals and 23 assists across 55 matches in all competitions.

"With Luis Diaz, we made a decision that was also expensive, but on a different scale to Bradley. In addition, Diaz is a player people come to the stadium for. We are extremely happy with him," said Eberl.