'It was not a good game' - Aubameyang makes honest admission of Manchester United vs Arsenal

The Gabon international was unimpressed by the outcome of Monday's Premier League outing at Old Trafford

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admitted that settling for a 1-1 draw against was not one of the Gunners' best performances this season.

The Gabon star rescued a point for Unai Emery’s men with his 58th-minute chip that cancelled out Scott McTominay's first-half opener.

The result was Arsenal's third draw in the English top-flight this campaign and the forward is not pleased with the team's performance.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang who has now scored seven goals in as many Premier League matches so far, is confident the Gunners can still accomplish their target for the 2019-20 season.

"To tell the truth was not a good game but we take the point. Great spirit and I’m sure this team will achieve what we want," Aubameyang tweeted.

Great spirit and I’m sure this team will achieve what we want 💪🏽💪🏽 #coyg pic.twitter.com/NC59B5ICs8 — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 30, 2019

The 30-year-old will be hoping to maintain his impressive goalscoring run when Arsenal hosts Standard Liege for their Uefa fixture on Thursday.