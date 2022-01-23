'It was hard in the beginning' - Ramos plans to put rough PSG start behind him after first goal for club

Sergio Ramos has admitted that he has had a "hard" start to life at Paris Saint-Germain, but intends to put it all in the past after bagging his first goal in Ligue 1 in their 4-0 win over Reims on Sunday.

The former Real Madrid defender made one of the most eye-catching transfers of 2021 when he exited Los Blancos for Parc des Princes, but has struggled to make his mark under Mauricio Pochettino thanks to a run of injuries that has kept him sidelined for much of the campaign.

Now, the veteran centre-back has acknowledged that he has faced a tough beginning with the French heavyweights, but that he is delighted to be with them - and to have his maiden finish in club colours.

What has been said?

"I'm very happy for this victory and for my first goal with this team," the Spaniard told Amazon Prime at full-time. "I'm happy to have played 90 minutes. I like to have the support of the public.

"It's my first goal with PSG and I hope there will be many more. It's important to build up habits and routine. I've been back with the group for three weeks and I'm getting into the rhythm.

"I'm very happy because I've been away from the pitch for a long time, which is my home. I feel very happy. Regarding the city of Paris, I feel better today because I had spent a lot of time in Madrid before. It was hard at the beginning but now I feel a little better."

Pochettino happy for defender's success

Ramos' coach was just as delighted for his star man, and even more so for him to come through a full match unscathed, adding that his return to full fitness will provide him with greater options going forward.

"I'm happy for him," the Argentine added. "It's important for him to finish a game. Moreover, with his goal, he validated all that.

"We asked him and he said he could finish. We're going to work on his physical form. The most important thing is that all players are available to the maximum to have the choice.

