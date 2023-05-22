'It was wonderful' - Lothar Matthaus hails Qatar for hosting 2022 World Cup

The former World Cup-winning German captain suggested that he loved watching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which was a unique experience for him.

Matthaus hails World Cup hosts Qatar

Found it unique to Europe or America

Qatar will next host 2023 Asian Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Matthaus, who led Germany to a World Cup triumph in 1990 felt that the experience of watching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was unique and relaxing due to the great atmosphere and the compactness of the tournament.

The German further claimed that he liked the 2022 World Cup in general and it was better in several aspects than the previous two editions which were held in South Africa and Russia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters in Munich during an event, Matthaus said, "I was there for weeks, it was very good, you don't need luggage to move between cities, it was really relaxing, great atmosphere, different rules than Europe and American, but it was a wonderful World Cup, high-level games and the traffic was very good, in South Africa & Russia it wasn't good, I liked this World Cup. I liked this World Cup in general though, saw people who love football, very welcoming, that make the people happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the grand success of the 2022 World Cup, the expectations from Qatar as a host nation as increased manifolds. They are now set to welcome the giants of Asia as they will host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in January and February next year.

If the success of the 2022 World Cup is anything to go by, the 2023 Asian Cup will be an unqualified success.

WHAT NEXT FOR QATAR? The Qatar national team will be next seen in action in an international friendly against Jamaica on June 15.