More than a decade on from one of the most controversial episodes of his career, Jose Mourinho has dropped a stunning revelation about Manchester United. He confirmed that he had in fact agreed to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson as the club's manager in 2013, only to back out at the last moment and return to Chelsea instead.

The confession features in a new "Netflix" documentary series charting the career of the Portuguese coach. Now 63, Mourinho is preparing for a fresh experience with Real Madrid after returning to the Spanish club for a second spell.

Mourinho: I signed a contract to succeed Ferguson

For the first time, Mourinho has laid bare the details of the negotiations that brought him and Manchester United together after Ferguson stepped down in 2013.

Speaking in comments carried by "BBC Sport", the Portuguese coach said: "When I left Real Madrid, I signed a contract to move to Manchester United as Sir Alex's successor."

Ferguson himself backed up the account, confirming that Mourinho was indeed the man lined up for the job.

"He was offered the position, yes," Ferguson said. "I sat with him and explained the situation to him, and from my point of view he had already agreed, but within hours everything changed."

The Scot had ended his managerial career at Manchester United in 2013 after 26 years in charge, a spell that brought 13 Premier League titles along with a host of domestic and continental trophies.

An emotional call that changed Mourinho's decision

According to Ferguson, Mourinho pulled out of the agreement because he wanted to return to Chelsea, the club he had led to back-to-back Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006.

"One night, he called me and he was crying and said: Alex, I can't do it," Ferguson said. "I have given my word to Chelsea and I will not break my promise. I understood the reason he gave me, but I felt disappointed."

That U-turn stunned the managerial market. Mourinho had appeared to settle his future with a move to Old Trafford, only to swing back to the London club at the death.

"I felt proud": why did Mourinho reject Manchester United?

The chance to succeed Ferguson filled him with pride, Mourinho explained, but he could not shake his special bond with Chelsea.

"I felt great pride at receiving an offer to succeed Sir Alex, because Manchester United has enormous appeal," he said. "But loving football is one thing, and loving a particular club is another. I think that feeling is stronger than the love of football. In essence, and after my experience with Real Madrid, I needed to feel that I was loved."

Losing the chance still hurts, Mourinho admitted, yet he has no regrets. "Losing the chance to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson as the club's manager was an extremely painful thing, but I do not regret it, because it was a decision that came from my heart."

The return to Chelsea and a third Premier League title

Having turned Manchester United down, Mourinho went back to Chelsea in 2013 and led them to a third Premier League title, adding the League Cup for good measure.

His story with Manchester United was far from over, though. Three years later, the Portuguese was handed a fresh crack at the job.

In May 2016, Manchester United appointed Mourinho as successor to the Dutchman Louis van Gaal, and the long-awaited Old Trafford chapter began.

Across roughly two and a half years, he steered the club to the League Cup and the Europa League. Then came the sack in December 2018, results in freefall and the pressure mounting.