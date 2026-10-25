“It was a mistake!” Atletico star Julian Alvarez offers flimsy apology after transfer saga

Julian Alvarez has struck a conciliatory tone after last summer's transfer drama. The Atletico Madrid striker has publicly apologised for his behaviour after trying to force through a move to FC Barcelona just a few months ago. There was even talk of a strike.

"I wanted to apologise to our fans for my words during the World Cup. It was a mistake, both the way I said it and the timing," Alvarez told Marca.

He said he could "understand people's anger. I would have been angry too if I were a fan. All the more so because they have stood by me so much. I also want to thank the team because they supported me during this time."

What did Julian Alvarez say in his explosive interview?

Alvarez was referring to an interview after Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria, in which the 26-year-old declared: "A transfer is the best thing for everyone. I want to fulfil my dream!"

After weeks of bitter mudslinging, the interview brought the dispute to a head. The transfer window closed and the Atletico bosses vetoed the move, leaving Alvarez, under contract in Madrid until 2030, with the Rojiblancos.

Is a move to Catalonia now definitively off the table? That remains uncertain. According to reports by Onda Cero and Mundo Deportivo, Alvarez has recently parted ways with his agent Fernando Hidalgo. The reason: dissatisfaction with how the last transfer window went.

Pablo Barquero is set to become his new agent, having already arranged Rodri's move from Manchester City to FC Barcelona in the summer. Alvarez's future remains open, and his desire to move to his dream club is likely still there.