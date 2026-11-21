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Leon Goretzka has taken a swipe at former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann over his treatment during last summer's disastrous World Cup.

"When you look at my situation, it was a bit strange," Goretzka, who has been at Aston Villa since the end of August , told the BBC. Nagelsmann's treatment had surprised him. The midfielder added: "In the year before the World Cup, I think I played every game, and then at the World Cup I didn't start once."

Nagelsmann had relied heavily on Goretzka in World Cup qualifying and, before that, in the knockout stage of the Nations League. Goretzka started nine of Germany's ten internationals in 2025, and Nagelsmann had also emphasised the experienced midfielder's importance in an interview in spring 2026 .

Leon Goretzka came on three times at the World Cup

Goretzka made only two brief group-stage appearances at the World Cup in North America, then started the round-of-32 match against Paraguay on the bench. He came on for the second half, but the 31-year-old could not prevent Germany's early exit and faced criticism because he did not want to take a penalty in the shootout defeat to the South Americans .

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"The whole tournament went very badly for us. Afterwards, I felt that everyone was blaming me for the disappointing result, which was obviously very hard for me. Especially as I had the impression that I wasn't an important part of the team at all during the World Cup ," Goretzka said of how he felt after the tournament.

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Goretzka left Bayern Munich at the end of last season when his contract expired. He took his time looking for a new club. Several top Italian sides and, reportedly, MLS were among those interested. At the start of the summer, he had "initially thought I could focus more on quality of life and not so much on football any more. But after a few weeks I realised it was still too early for that kind of move and that I would rather take on a real challenge again," Goretzka said.

Goretzka explains how Emery convinced him

He looked for a club playing at a high European level and eventually signed for Aston Villa in the Premier League. Manager Unai Emery played an important part in the decision, allowing him to "return to my old style". Goretzka explained: "It started with Thomas Tuchel (Bayern coach from 2023 to 2024, ed.). He wanted two clearly defined midfielders – more or less defensive ones. I tried to adapt. It didn't suit my strengths very well, but it helped the team achieve their goals."

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In a detailed analysis, Emery had "shown me where he could perhaps make my game even better. I shared his views, and that's why I decided to come here," Goretzka explained. The plan under Emery is "to return to my old playing style", which is more attacking than the role most recently demanded of him at Bayern.

Goretzka signed a contract in Birmingham until 2028, but knee problems initially kept him out at his new club. He has since made nine competitive appearances for Villa and started their last three Premier League matches, scoring his first goal for the English side in the 4-4 draw against Manchester United in early November .

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Germany's painful World Cup exit at the end of June marked the most recent of Goretzka's 73 international appearances. New Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has yet to select the Bochum-born midfielder, but Goretzka still hopes to return to the national team: "If they want me involved, I'm completely open to coming back."