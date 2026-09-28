This Nations League clash with Greece was historic for the DFB team in several ways. It was Jürgen Klopp's first home game as Germany head coach and the first home match with standing areas for 28 years. But it also brought a first: Germany's first defeat against Greece. So when the team walked over to that new standing section, they were met not just by encouraging applause but by whistles too.

Things change quickly. Only moments earlier, Klopp's appointment had sparked a level of euphoria and confidence across the country about a successful future for the national team unlike anything seen in a long time. A fortunate draw in the Netherlands and a home defeat against Greece were enough to prompt the first signs of discontent from Germany fans.

"That's fine, but not necessary," Klopp said at the press conference after the game, before demanding: "If anyone wants to whistle, whistle at me." He made that the central message of his remarks and repeated it in various forms. "If anyone wants to be critical, do it with me and leave the lads alone."

Jürgen Klopp's tactics are as obvious as they are logical

Those comments are somewhat surprising given the threats he made at his unveiling press conference in July, when Klopp declared: "If you say tomorrow that he's shit, I'm gone." He referred back to those words at the latest press conference too. Although the interpretation seems fairly clear, Klopp said there had been a "misunderstanding" - apparently that was not what he had meant at all.

His current communication tactics are as obvious as they are logical. His own reputation and the general trust in his abilities in this country remain so strong that he himself, despite this sudden and very public willingness to take criticism, can hardly expect any real headwind at this stage. It is very different for the players he is so fiercely protecting, especially those involved in the disappointments of the recent past.

Right now, Klopp is bigger than the national team. That was already clear in Augsburg, where his name was shouted louder during the line-up announcement than the names of all the players. Understandably, he now wants to use that bank of trust after the first sporting setbacks and head off any criticism of his players that might unsettle them even further.

Should Klopp be criticised, then? He should not be criticised for the disappointing results and performances so far or for the worst start of all Germany head coaches. No one could have expected Klopp to instil attractive and successful football into a national team that have been reliably disappointing for years, and to do it without any lead-in time. Against the Netherlands, the DFB team at least played one good half and showed a new mentality overall, before the poor all-round display against Greece marked a clear step backwards.

IMAGO

DFB team: was Klopp's two-squad approach a good idea?

At the very least, though, it is fair to ask whether the very bold and much-praised two-squad approach was really a good idea. It is entirely understandable that Klopp wants to get to know as many players as possible personally. But it might have been wiser to name at least a core group of potential first-choice players of the future for the entire international window and, for example, rotate only the back end of the squad.

Still, it feels slightly strange that (captain Joshua Kimmich, who produced an unfortunate display against Greece) now has to leave the squad. The same goes for designated first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and defensive leader Jonathan Tah. Key players like these should provide continuity and act as anchors, especially in difficult phases. Kimmich himself presumably feels the same way. In Augsburg, he stressed that he would rather stay with the team.

Beyond that emotional factor, there is also a rational one. Klopp is currently implementing a new philosophy, raiding football, and a new formation, 4-3-3, with the national team. Whatever the personnel experiments, Klopp could have used this unusually long international window to give his potential first-choice players the maximum time to adapt. The first two games have clearly shown how long the road still is towards a functioning system. Perhaps Klopp missed a major opportunity here.

At his hugely successful club jobs, he was able to teach his strategy over months through daily training. The conditions with the national team are fundamentally different. Training sessions and matches are extremely scarce. In the 12 months after this international block, there are only six more matches, and then the European Championship begins just three quarters of a year later. But now a completely new squad will come into contact with Klopp's ideas for the first time and they are already under a fair degree of pressure for the awkward matches against Serbia and in Greece.