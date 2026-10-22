Mikel Arteta has deepened the concern around Bukayo Saka's injury, picked up yesterday against Bayern Munich.

Saka lasted just a few minutes in Arsenal's third-round Champions League league-phase clash with Bayern, which finished 2-2, before limping out of the action.

The blow landed hard on Arsenal. Fears over the severity only grew once Arteta called it worrying.

Walking off, Saka exchanged a few words with Arteta and gestured to his thigh.

Arteta told reporters after the final whistle: "They (the medical staff) are a little worried."

He added, as reported by "The Sun": "A player having to come off because of very acute pain is never good news, but we will have to wait and see what happens."

Exclusive footage filmed by the newspaper showed Saka limping out of the Allianz Arena. He looked downcast, but he managed to walk unaided, with no crutches in sight.