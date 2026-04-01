It’s begun, but… a behind-the-scenes look at Ghana’s negotiations with Renard

Media reports have revealed details of behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Ghana Football Association and Frenchman Hervé Renard, the Saudi national team’s head coach, regarding his potential appointment to lead the ‘Black Stars’ at the 2026 World Cup.

The French newspaper "L'Équipe" had confirmed that Renard wishes to leave his post as coach of the Saudi national team before the start of the 2026 World Cup, as he feels it will be difficult to achieve success under the current circumstances.

The newspaper noted that the Ghana Football Association is considering signing the French coach to lead the senior team as the successor to Otto Addo, who was sacked from his post this March, less than two and a half months before the World Cup kicks off.

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The Saudi newspaper "Al-Youm" has confirmed these reports, revealing that the Ghana Football Association is genuinely keen to secure the French coach’s services for the World Cup.

The newspaper noted that the Ghanaian Football Association has already begun communicating with Renard, albeit through his agent, to gauge his stance on leading the “Black Stars”.

At the same time, the Ghana Football Association has not yet formally begun negotiations, pending the position of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, particularly as Renard’s contract runs until June of next year.

It is worth noting that Renard began his coaching career in Africa with the Ghana national team, specifically between 2007 and 2008, as an assistant to French coach Claude Le Roy, before the entire coaching staff was dismissed.