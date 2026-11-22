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Bayern Munich bosses are still facing criticism over their treatment of Jamal Musiala. Former Bundesliga player Maik Franz has delivered a scathing verdict, and Stefan Effenberg agrees. Even Rio Ferdinand has questioned the club.

The former defender, who played for Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha BSC among others, called the discussion about Musiala stirred up by Bayern’s bosses “shabby” on the Sport1 programme ‘Doppelpass’. To Franz, the way they have handled it is “almost bullying”.

The debate began with comments by Bayern patron Uli Hoeneß on BR’s ‘Sonntags-Stammtisch’ , before chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen added his views in the Abendzeitung and board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge used even stronger words on Sky on Friday evening after the 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln . “If he doesn’t become the old Jamal again, then we’ll have to talk – to his family, to the player and, above all, to his agency, because, with all due respect, those sums would then no longer be justifiable,” he said. On Saturday, even players’ union FIFPRO condemned the attack in stark terms in a public statement.

Musiala extended his contract in February 2025 until 2030, making him one of the highest earners in Munich. The Germany international is reportedly paid €25 million a year. Shortly afterwards, he suffered a horrific injury at the Club World Cup that forced him out for months, before collapsing in two friendlies during preparations for the current season. He subsequently announced that he had been diagnosed with a neurological disorder involving absence seizures, a form of epileptic seizure .

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President Herbert Hainer vehemently rejected on Saturday the suggestion that Musiala’s representatives might have known about the condition before the contract extension . The Süddeutsche Zeitung , meanwhile, claims to have learned that Musiala’s advisers and the club reached a verbal agreement in the summer to adjust his contract if he could not return to his previous level of performance .

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“Mia san Money”: Maik Franz draws striking Deisler comparison

Franz called talk of a pay cut unacceptable given Musiala’s difficult recent history. “Then it’s no longer Mia san Mia, but Mia san Money,” he said, later adding: “We’re still talking about a human being here. These are three of the most powerful people in German football, and they’re dragging him into the public eye and putting him under the microscope. (...) Twenty years ago, we had the Sebastian Deisler case.”

Deisler was once regarded as a once-in-a-century talent in Germany before ending his career in January 2007, aged 27, because of depression stemming from serious knee injuries and the enormous pressure of professional football.

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Former Bayern captain Stefan Effenberg, also a guest on ‘Doppelpass’, agreed with Franz: “As a rule, when a player is injured, you have to support him and protect him in public. Those statements from Bayern were catastrophic. You call so much into question. We all sincerely hope he gets back to 100 per cent. So why put him under pressure in public now? Close the door and talk to the player and his adviser. But not in public.” Publicly putting a player under pressure helps “no one”, he said. “Doing it like that is unbelievably bad.”

Effenberg was particularly baffled that Hoeneß had not defended the player. “That makes it even more puzzling to me,” said the former Bayern midfielder. “In the past, Bayern extended the contracts of seriously injured players to send a message. That is the exact opposite of what Bayern are doing with Musiala.”

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Could the treatment of Musiala also have a negative impact on the future?

Effenberg warned that Bayern’s treatment of Musiala could have knock-on effects. “Strictly speaking, they should say: Harry Kane is injured ( a torn syndesmosis ligament, out for months ; editor’s note), we’ve just extended his contract, on a lucrative deal, incidentally. If he doesn’t get back to 100 per cent, we’ll have to talk about his salary. That’s what they should do.”

Franz also predicted problems in future contract negotiations . “In Michael Olise, you might have the next world footballer of the year in your ranks. He’s supposed to extend his contract too and be paid a lot. But in the back of your mind you’re thinking: if I get ill or injured and don’t perform, I’ll be thrown to the wolves in public,” he said, stressing: “Wow, I don’t think they’ve done themselves any favours with this.”

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Effenberg even believes a public apology “from the top” is needed. Around Saturday’s annual general meeting, Hainer and Dreesen, with Rummenigge and Hoeneß absent, instead tried to play down the issue.

“We are all concerned about the player. And Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Jan-Christian Dreesen have expressed that too,” Hainer explained. It was never about “putting pressure on Jamal”, Dreesen stressed: “We all want Jamal to become the old Jamal again. He needs time to come back. He must be given that time.”

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Treatment of Musiala also stirs strong feelings outside Germany

The issue has already reached beyond Germany. English football legend Rio Ferdinand wrote on X: “Bayern Munich should be better than this... If they want to negotiate more sensible terms for the club’s future because of Jamal’s health problems, they should speak to him and his team rather than the media.”

The long-serving Manchester United defender, who won 81 England caps, said he no longer recognised Bayern Munich. “This situation must be hard enough for Jamal to deal with without the media and club officials talking about it publicly. Bayern Munich are one of those clubs that, viewed from afar, have always shown a class and standard admired by most people. Sadly, this situation doesn’t feel like Bayern Munich at all.”

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Musiala, meanwhile, has the full support of the club’s sporting leadership. “We firmly believe he can reach his previous level of performance again. We on the sporting side have a different conviction,” sporting director Max Eberl said when asked about Rummenigge’s harsh words after the Köln match. Coach Vincent Kompany stressed that Musiala is a “special player” and that he believes in him. The Belgian said he did not want “to get drawn into this discussion; I haven’t done that for two and a half years. It’s absolutely fine that we have many people here who have done a lot for the club and have their opinions.”

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