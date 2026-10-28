"He is already doing very well, considering the circumstances. He was discharged from hospital today, which is the best news for all of us," Eberl said on ARD before Bayern Munich's DFB Cup match against 1. FC Magdeburg.

Eberl then explained what had left the Belgian so unwell over the past week and led to his collapse and a rescue helicopter being called out. "They have found out what it is. It is an irritation of the meninges that caused the incident last Friday," Eberl said.

Kompany had already been struggling with a virus and could barely coach from the touchline in the big match against RB Leipzig. Still unwell, he returned to the dugout against Arsenal after cancelling all his commitments, including press conferences and training sessions.

Last Friday, he collapsed on the sidelines of the second team's training session. A rescue helicopter flew him to hospital. He is also said to have dislocated his shoulder in the fall. Eberl subsequently said the Bayern Munich coach would be out for weeks and that the club would give him all the time he needed to recover fully.

When will Kompany return to Bayern Munich?

On Wednesday evening, Eberl would not say whether the good news had changed the timeframe for Kompany's return. "He can now recover at home. For him, that means rest and medication. And then I am very, very sure he will be back on the touchline at one hundred per cent very soon. When the doctors say he can return, he will say so too. He has all the time he needs. We have spoken about weeks from the start."

Amid Kompany's illness, questions arose about his relentless work schedule and lack of sleep. Critics argued that the sacrifices, criticism and immense pressure faced by coaches in professional football can ultimately make them ill.

Overwork and pressure played no part in Kompany's collapse and illness, Eberl insisted. "Pressure and strain are part of our job. But we have to be careful when it comes to Vinnie's illness," Eberl said. "This is an illness that any of us can get. I wouldn't wish it on anyone, but it has nothing to do with the pressure we face in the Bundesliga. It is an illness, and we have to draw a clear distinction between the two. The virus he had before was not a trigger either. The doctors told me that has been ruled out."





Getty Images





Eberl speaks of a "difficult time": What has been happening at Bayern Munich?

Kompany's serious illness is one of several difficult issues Eberl and Bayern Munich have faced this season. In the summer, Jamal Musiala's fainting spells and his epilepsy drew worldwide attention. More recently, alongside Kompany's illness, the sudden death of Joshua Kimmich's father immediately before the Champions League match against Arsenal has also weighed on the club. The midfield linchpin has been absent since then.

"Not many clubs have had to deal with stories like these. We are not talking about trivial matters," Eberl said. "These are issues far removed from football, and they show us that football plays only a secondary role. It is a difficult time right now, but you can see how this club sticks together."

Eberl also left open whether Kimmich would return for Saturday's big match against Borussia Dortmund. "If Jo feels he wants to clear his head now — if you can even put it that way — he is warmly welcome back at any time. I hope that will happen soon."

Getty Images



