Sky Blues supporters first reached for bananas during a dark period for the club. According to The Mirror , a man named Frank Newton is said to have first produced an imitation banana in the stands during a home match against Plymouth Argyle at the former Maine Road stadium in the 1987/88 season. Manchester City had just dropped from the English top flight to the second division.

Behind the gesture was a tribute to club icon Imre Varadi, who scored 31 goals in 81 appearances for Manchester City and whom a fan had once dubbed "Imre Banana". With the team in sporting decline, City supporters turned to gallows humour to distract themselves from the dreary action on the pitch. Chants for the striker followed, then the bananas caught on. On Boxing Day that year, 10,000 fans are said to have travelled to an away match at Stoke City equipped with all manner of bananas.

Beyond Manchester, English football was also at a low point. Large numbers of violent fans filled crumbling stadiums. Hooliganism was so widespread that clubs even faced a temporary ban from European competitions. The ban followed the Heysel disaster in 1985, when 39 people died as a result of fan violence at the European Cup final between Liverpool and Juventus Turin. According to another legend, the banana first appeared at a Manchester City match to lift the mood.

Bananas in Liverpool: why Manchester City are turning to gallows humour again

Since the 1980s, Citizens fans have brought out the fruit repeatedly for special occasions. They did so again during the ultimately emphatic 3-0 win in Liverpool. The long international break meant the match gave fans their first chance to react to the verdict in the financial scandal. A few days earlier, Manchester City had been found guilty of 114 of 115 charges of breaching the league's financial regulations. They face draconian penalties, up to and including the loss of numerous titles and forced relegation. A few oversized bananas offered a distraction.

When Manchester's star-studded team took to the pitch, the Reds' supporters greeted Erling Haaland and Co. with a deafening chorus of boos. Banners also referred to the club's many breaches. Outside the stadium, fans from both sides had exchanged offensive gestures and insults in a heated confrontation. As the team bus arrived, Liverpool supporters chanted: "You cheating b*stards, you know exactly what you are."

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Manchester City have appealed: when will the decision come?

Manchester City have long since appealed against the independent commission's verdict. Given the circumstances, few expect a swift decision on the top club's punishment.

Despite the serious allegations, Manchester City supporters continue to stand by their club. Oasis guitarist and devoted fan Noel Gallagher, for example, told The Athletic that the prospect of a drop to the second tier would not bother him much. "Go ahead. I've been through worse relegations with this club than you can imagine. (...) If this club has to play a thousand games behind closed doors in Uganda, I'm there."