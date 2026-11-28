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Luka Vuskovic was one of the Bundesliga's discoveries last season. He impressed during his loan spell at Hamburg, but was not allowed to stay. He did not want to be at parent club Tottenham Hotspur either.

The Croatia international told Sky Sports that a lack of a clear path into the team was the main reason he did not stay at Tottenham beyond the transfer window. Instead, he joined Brighton & Hove Albion for €54 million.

"They [Tottenham's club management, editor's note] told me they didn't see me in the team. So it made no sense to me to fight for a place in the side," Vuskovic said, lamenting the missed chance to prove himself in London.

The move from Spurs to Brighton has paid off for the 19-year-old. Under coach Fabian Hürzeler, he is an undisputed regular and has played a part in the Seagulls' current run of form.

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Several top clubs reportedly eyeing Vuskovic

With 22 points from 11 Premier League games, Brighton sit second. Their defence, featuring Vuskovic, has been particularly impressive, conceding just nine goals in the competition so far. Across all competitions, Vuskovic, who spent last season on loan at Hamburg, has made 18 appearances, scoring once and providing one assist.

Vuskovic's performances have reportedly attracted interest from several of Europe's top clubs. Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all said to be keeping an eye on the 19-year-old. Bayern also showed tentative interest in signing him in the past .

Following his summer transfer, Vuskovic is under contract at Brighton until the end of June 2031. The club also have the option to extend his deal by another year.