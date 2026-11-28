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Even new manager Mauricio Pochettino cannot steer Manchester United out of their crisis.

England's record champions lost 4-0 to Brentford on Saturday after trailing 2-0 at half-time. They remain deep in a relegation battle.

Pochettino recently took over from Michael Carrick, but United have yet to win in three competitive matches under the Argentine. Manchester have taken just eight points from 12 Premier League games.

Manchester dominated the start of Pochettino's home debut, but two goals from Callum Wilson (19, 32) knocked them out of their stride. There was no way back. Late strikes from Kristoffer Ajer (82) and international Kevin Schade (90+1) sealed another heavy setback.

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"I'm finding it difficult to stay positive. I'm very disappointed, partly because I really feel sorry for the players," Poccettino told the BBC. "The first 15 to 20 minutes were very solid, we had the game under control." The goal United conceded completely changed the match, the Argentine explained.

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The team's struggles "affects confidence, but we have to stick together, stay together and keep fighting," said the 54-year-old. "We will work to improve, and of course it's only a matter of time before we improve and get the result we want."

Manchester United also lost 4-0 on Pochettino's debut

A 4-0 defeat at Liverpool a week ago had made Pochettino's debut a complete disaster . According to data provider Opta United last suffered two league defeats by at least four goals in December 1963. Bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace could move above United by beating Hull City on Sunday.

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German manager Daniel Farke, meanwhile, had reason to celebrate. His Leeds United side beat Coventry City 3-0 after leading 2-0 at half-time, claiming a third straight win. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (40) and Sean Longstaff (45, 66) scored the goals.