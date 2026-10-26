London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony today, Monday, with the football world waiting to learn who lifts the award. The thirty nominees are revealed one after another in descending order until the main event kicks off at nine o'clock in the evening Mecca time.

The game's biggest names are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, Spain's Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and England's Harry Kane of Bayern Munich all sit among the frontrunners to claim the prize.

For the fifth time in the award's history, the season rather than the calendar year decides the winner. Players' achievements count from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, capturing the campaign's biggest competitions and events.

France Football magazine, which runs the Ballon d'Or, has revealed the rankings from thirtieth down to eleventh place.

Ten players remain in the fight for the top spots, their names to be announced at the ceremony: Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees





Ranking Player Club National team 29 Sadio Mané Al-Nassr Senegal 29 William Saliba Arsenal France 28 Julián Quiñones Al-Qadsiah Mexico 27 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal 26 Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich France 25 Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Brazil 24 Luis Díaz Bayern Munich Colombia 23 Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 22 Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Argentina 21 Gabriel Arsenal Brazil 20 Willian Pacho Paris Saint-Germain Ecuador 19 João Neves Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 18 Marc Cucurella Real Madrid Spain 17 Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Brazil 16 Ferran Torres Barcelona - Paris Saint-Germain Spain 15 Declan Rice Arsenal England 14 Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 13 Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Morocco 12 Pau Cubarsí Barcelona Spain 11 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England 10





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