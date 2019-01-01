'It is the perfect fit' - Martinez expects Hazard to thrive with Real Madrid

The Belgium manager believes the winger and his new club fit perfectly together following the winger's arrival

Eden Hazard and are the perfect fit, according to head coach Roberto Martinez.

Hazard joined Madrid from Premier League side on a five-year deal last week for a fee that could reportedly rise to €140million.

In the wake of the move, Hazard called the decision the toughest of his career, while admitting that he wouldn't have left for any other club.

The Belgium star will lead Zinedine Zidane's squad overhaul as the giants look to bounce back from their third-place finish in 2018-19.

And Martinez believes Hazard and Madrid fit perfectly together as Belgium prepare for Tuesday's qualifier against .

"For Real Madrid, they are getting a phenomenal footballer and for Eden, there couldn't have been too many new chapters in his career," Martinez said.

"He always said that he was feeling at home in London with Chelsea so probably it was the only place that he could have gone and the place where he always had the dream of going.

"I think it is the perfect fit. Everything has been commanded with incredible respect in every party and I think that's the way things should be done. Now we all look forward to seeing how his new chapter at Real Madrid will start."

Hazard – who led Chelsea to glory this season – is the fourth new arrival at Zidane's Madrid ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 28-year-old follows Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo Goes to the Spanish capital club, with Madrid also reportedly eyeing full-back Ferland Mendy, star Paul Pogba and 's Neymar.

They have also been linked with star Christian Eriksen after the midfielder admitted that he could leave Spurs this summer in search of a new challenge, although team-mate Jan Vertonghen is hoping that the Danish star remains in London .

Real Madrid finished third in La Liga this past season, finishing behind both and as the club struggled to truly replace Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese star's move to .

In addition, the club suffered a stunning elimination at the hands of in the round of 16, ending their run of three consecutive European titles.