Saud Abdulhamid has written Saudi Arabia into Champions League history, and the Lens right-back did it through the widest of doors.

Lens welcomed Sporting Lisbon to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday evening for their second game of the Champions League league phase.

Abdulhamid's name was there in the French side's starting eleven, at right-back.

The 27-year-old became the first Saudi player ever to appear in the Champions League.

Nobody at Lens will have been shocked. The full-back has shone since arriving from Roma in the summer of 2025.

He has racked up 33 appearances for the French club in all competitions since that move, scoring 4 goals and setting up 8 more.

Injuries have bitten this season, though, restricting Saud to just two outings: against Auxerre in Ligue 1 and Paris Saint-Germain in the domestic Super Cup.

That is what kept the former Al-Hilal man out of the opening Champions League tie against Red Star Belgrade. His place in the history books had to wait for Sporting.